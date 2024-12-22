Economy
CCPA penalizes Vajirao & Reddy Institute for misleading advertisements, first case since new IAS coaching guidelines
Dhirendra Kumar 5 min read 22 Dec 2024, 04:47 PM IST
- The guidelines hold coaching centres accountable for false claims regarding course duration, which may mislead students into believing they can complete a programme within an unrealistically short timeframe.
New Delhi: The Central Consumer Protection Authority (CCPA) has fined two IAS coaching centres a total of ₹9 lakh for issuing misleading advertisements related to the results of the UPSC Civil Services Examination (CSE) 2022, two people said.
