CEA flags US friction, energy shocks, and missing AI play as India’s key near-term risks

New Delhi: Chief economic advisor V Anantha Nageswaran on Friday flagged unsettled relations with the US, disruptions in the energy market and the absence of the so-called artificial intelligence (AI) play as three near-term headwinds for India.

US tariffs, the new law seeking to punish Russian oil importers, and trade curbs could be seen as a part of "sustained coercion for countries to choose between the blocs”, Nageswaran said at an event of the Public Affairs Forum of India. Capital inflows into India, especially foreign portfolio inflows, could be impacted due to the unsettled relations with the US, he said.

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"Given its location, size and geography, India cannot afford to choose. The answer is therefore hedging,” he said, cautioning that hedging will cost much more, which is something both the public and private sectors must factor into their decision-making.

Last week, the US passed a law empowering President Donald Trump to impose up to 100% tariffs on key countries buying Russian oil, including India and China. To be sure, the power to decide whether to impose fresh tariffs or not, and at what rate and on what products, lies with Trump.

India has been engaged in talks with the US to seal a trade deal—a point commerce and industry minister Piyush Goyal reiterated on Thursday. A trade pact between India and the US is "done and dusted", Goyal said. It will be sealed once the US gives India the right competitive edge over its competitors. The US was India’s biggest export market in 2026-27, accounting for goods supplies worth $87 billion.

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The CEA also said that rising bond yields in advanced economies will make investors less willing to send capital to emerging markets, and "there will be pressure on capital mobilisation for a while”.

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‘FCNR deposits well-timed’ Pointing to the rise in US interest rates in the past few days, the CEA added that India’s garnering of dollars through the foreign currency non-resident (FCNR-B) deposits was well-timed. “If we were mopping the FCNR deposits now, we wouldn’t have got what we have got in the previous three months after this kind of interest rate increase (in the US). So, in a way, it was a fortuitous case of timing,” he added.

The US’s 10-year Treasury yields have shot up 102 basis points so far this year to 5.19%, including 25 basis points in the past three days. Any increase in the US rates narrows the gap with Indian rates and reduces the appeal of the Indian instruments.

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India drew a record $127 billion in FCNR bank deposits under the RBI’s special forex swap facility between June 8 and August 31. The central bank’s three measures—a special forex swap facility for FCNR bank deposits, overseas foreign currency borrowings (OFCB) and external commercial borrowings (ECBs)—led to total inflows of $136 billion over this period. The steps were taken to bolster India’s external sector position and support foreign exchange liquidity amid mounting external headwinds.

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New playbook needed Pointing to an increasingly difficult geopolitical and economic backdrop for India’s Viksit Bharat 2047 vision, Nageswaran advocated a fundamental rethink of the roles played by the public and private sectors. The 1980-2020 playbook is no longer valid, and the current global stress isn’t stemming from demand but supply shocks, he said. “Geopolitics is different now. Economic choke points are weaponized, globalization won’t supply goods whenever, wherever and in whatever quantities we need them, and the prices are higher,” he said.

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The huge manufacturing scale of China poses challenges for other countries to grow their manufacturing prowess and employment, he added. But India must invest in manufacturing because an increasingly protectionist world won’t ensure steady supply of goods at reasonable rates. “That’s the dilemma and the exacting challenge that we face,” Nageswaran said.