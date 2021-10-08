Praising prime minister Narendra Modi for his “inspiring" leadership, Subramanian said his intuitive understanding of economic policy combines with an unmistakeable determination to use the same to elevate the lives of common citizens. “In my close interactions, I had the privilege to witness this combination in action – be it in taking the tough decisions that do not fall prey to sub-optimal populism but tangibly improve citizens’ lives, or in the courage of conviction to think out of the box and enact path-breaking reforms amidst a once-in-a-century crisis when the rest of the world was merely content on tiding through the pandemic," he added.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}