Cement, coal, electricity prop up core sector output in November

Barring natural gas and crude oil, all sectors recorded growth in November. The core sector index in November, however, remained little changed at 139 compared to October
Production of eight infrastructure sectors expanded by 5.4% in November 2022 against a 3.2% expansion in the same month last year on better performance by cement, coal, electricity, steel and fertilizers, according to the official data released on Friday.
Barring natural gas and crude oil, all sectors recorded growth in November. The core sector index in November, however, remained little changed at 139 compared to October. The eight core industries hold 40.27 per cent weight in the Index of Industrial Production (IIP).
“With fewer holidays relative to November 2021, the growth of the core sector output improved to 5.4% in November 2022 from the marginal 0.9% in October 2022, as the base effect reversed," Aditi Nayar, Chief Economist, ICRA said.
However, the recovery underway is not broad-based as three sectors namely refinery products, crude oil and natural gas continue to pull down the yoy growth in the core sector output in November 2022, Devendra Kumar Pant, chief economist, India Ratings, argued.
“The output in refinery products contracted 21-month low year-on-year, while the output of crude oil and natural gas shrunk by 1.1% and 0.7% yoy respectively in the same period. Each of these sectors have witnessed a reduction in output now for two, six and five months respectively alluding to the fragility of the ongoing recovery," Pant added,
The growth rate of the eight infrastructure sectors --coal, fertilizers, steel, cement and electricity -- stood at 12.3, 6.4, 10.8, 28.6 and 12.1 percent in November. The output of crude oil, natural gas and petroleum refinery products declined by 1.1, 0.7 and 9.3 percent during the period under review.
While the IIP will also display an improvement to a growth of 3-4% in November 2022 from the contraction in the previous month, its performance may trail that of the core industries, given the drag imposed by weaker exports, Nayar added.
India Ratings further said that steel and cement sectors are expected to register good y-o-y growth in the near term on the back of sustained capex support from both the state and the union government.
Ind-Ra expects the core sector to grow at around 5% yoy in December 2022.