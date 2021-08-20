Central bank MPC member calls for ‘hard look' at easy money policy

As the covid-19 pandemic continues to mutate and seems like it could stay around for longer than anticipated, the central bank’s accommodative policy stance needs a “hard look" and called for hiking the reverse repo rate, according to monetary policy committee member Jayanth R Varma.

While all six members of the central bank’s rate setting panel had voted in favour of keeping the repo rate unchanged at 4% at the recent meeting between 4-6 August, Varma was the sole dissenter when it came to retaining the accommodative stance. His comments, along with those of other monetary policy committee (MPC) members were published by RBI on Friday.

Varma said that covid-19 is beginning to look more and more like tuberculosis which kills a very large number of people every year without inflicting major damage to the economy.

“In other words, it is beginning to resemble a neutron bomb," he said.

Thus, the ability of monetary policy, Varma said, to mitigate a human tragedy of this nature is very limited as compared to its ability to contain an economic crisis. That apart, he pointed out the lengthening of the time horizon of the pandemic citing experience, particularly from countries like Israel which are witnessing rising case counts despite very high levels of vaccination.

“The possibility that covid-19 will haunt us (though with lower mortality) for the next 3-5 years can no longer be ruled out. Keeping monetary policy highly accommodative for such a long horizon is very different from doing so for what was earlier expected to be a relatively short crisis," said Varma.

According to Varma, inflationary pressures are beginning to show signs of greater persistence than anticipated earlier and inflationary expectations may be becoming more widely entrenched.

“While there is some comfort that inflation is forecast to be below the upper end of the tolerance band, it is important to emphasize that the inflation target for the MPC is 4% and not 6% or even 5%. The tolerance band is designed to allow for forecast errors, implementation shortfalls and measurement issues. Treating 5% as the target would significantly increase the risk of inflation targeting failures," he said.

Varma believes that the current level of the reverse repo rate is no longer appropriate and called for a “gradual normalization" of the width of the policy corridor or the difference between repo and the reverse repo rate. He argued that while MPC’s mandate is supposed to be restricted to the policy rate or the repo rate, the monetary policy statement contains the line, “consequently, the reverse repo rate under the LAF remains unchanged at 3.35%".

“I have for some time now being arguing that if the reverse repo rate does not fall within the remit of the MPC, then the announcement of this rate should be in the governor’s statement and not in the MPC’s statement, but this view has not found favour with the rest of the MPC. Hence, I have no choice but to express my disagreement with the level of the reverse repo rate," he added.

MPC member Mridul K Saggar said while policy focus to revive growth on a durable basis needs to continue, it should entail consideration to avoid inflation risks that may emanate when credit demand improves.

This arduous task, Saggar said, needs to be carried without endangering sustainable recovery in growth. He pointed out that in order to disallow markets from becoming used to slush liquidity designed only as a temporary measure, it is critical to facilitate unwinding when the time comes.

Meanwhile, governor Shaktikanta Das said that managing the economy and the financial markets since the beginning of the pandemic has thrown up several challenges and policies thus have to be carefully nuanced. Das believes that continued policy support with a focus on revival and sustenance of growth is the most desirable and judicious policy option at this moment.

Das asked that with the possibility of a third wave looming on the horizon and economy still requires support, can the MPC really pull the rug and the let the economy tumble? “The need of the hour is twofold: first, continue the monetary policy support to the economy; and second, remain watchful of any durable inflationary pressures and sustained price momentum in key components so as to bring back the consumer price index (CPI) inflation to 4% over a period of time in a non-disruptive manner," said Das.

