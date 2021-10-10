Central banker spooked by signs that inflation is lingering for longer

Current bank rate: 0.1%

Bloomberg Economics forecast for end of 2021: 0.1%

Bloomberg Economics forecast for end of 2022: 0.25%

With U.K. inflation on course to hit more than double the BOE’s 2% target by the end of the year, speculation is mounting the institution will be the among the first of its G-7 peers to start unwinding pandemic-era rate cuts.While officials said in September that they didn’t necessarily have to wait until their bond-buying plan finishes at the end of this year to act, most economists are penciling in the first move in for 2022. Markets are even more aggressive, and at one stage were predicting three increases next year.Still, concerns that a premature tightening would choke off the recovery may yet stay the BOE’s hand, especially as U.K. consumers prepare for a difficult winter of mounting bills.