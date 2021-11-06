Veteran banker Uday Kotak raised concerns over Central Banks across the world resorting to money printing for all the problems.

“Central banks and sovereigns globally have only one medicine for all problems, that is printing money," Kotak said.

Uday Kotak, who is also the CEO of Kotak Mahindra Bank, hinted that excessive money printing not only distorts the value of money, but also the values that hinder in addressing long-term challenges.

"It distorts value and values. Like climate change it is the future generation’s problem. We need to solve it not kick the can. Future is here. Future is now," Kotak said in a tweet.

Kotak's comments come as Central Banks, across the world, have taken it upon themselves to pump money into the Covid-ravaged economies, seeking to nullify the impact of deadly pandemic.

CoinDCX CEO reacted to Kotak's tweet, and suggested a decentralised currency system.

"Yes. One of the ways to address this is shifting to a decentralised currency system. It’s inevitable anyways," Neeraj replied to Kotak's tweet.

Since late 2008 after the global financial crisis, central banks have cut interest rates, and printed and pumped a huge amount of money into the global financial system, in order to keep interest rates low in the hope of driving economic growth

The Banks doubled down on printing of money, especially in developed economies, post the Covid-induced shocks, which have left skeptics wonder how long will the strategy last as inflation rises.

Ruchir Sharma, chief global strategist at Morgan Stanley, wrote in a Financial Times column in February this year: “Nearly 20% of all dollars in circulation were printed in 2020 alone."

A similar story has played out through much of the rest of the world, including India. And stock markets have zoomed with valuations multiple times the companies earnings, thanks to liquidity.

The flip side of printing money as more and more people get vaccinated and economies open up is here to see. The built latent consumer demand, which is now expected to explode and the supply is not able to keep up with the increasing demand and thereby soaring commodity prices and higher inflation.

Reading the tea leaves, many central banks are starting to withdraw the emergency stimulus they introduced to fend off last year’s pandemic recession.

With inflation accelerating, the Federal Reserve is set to slow its asset-purchase program, while peers in Norway, Brazil, Mexico, South Korea and New Zealand are among those to have already raised interest rates.

As a first step to walk back the stimulus, the Fed's policy-setting Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) announced that this month it will start reducing the monthly pace of purchases by $10 billion for Treasuries and $5 billion for mortgage-backed securities.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.