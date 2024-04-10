Central banks are marching to different beats again—and that’s good news
SummarySynchronized interest rate hikes create growth risks for emerging economies. The emerging divergence in central bank moves across the world restores independence to India’s monetary policy as well.
It was a small step for the Bank of Japan, but a giant leap for global monetary policy. On 18 March, the central bank lifted its policy rate from negative to a range of 0–0.1%. In less than a week, the Swiss National Bank cut its benchmark rate by 25 basis points. With that, the post-covid era of synchronized monetary tightening was effectively over.