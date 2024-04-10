Central banks are marching to different beats again—and that’s good news

It was a small step for the Bank of Japan, but a giant leap for global monetary policy. On 18 March, the central bank lifted its policy rate from negative to a range of 0–0.1%. In less than a week, the Swiss National Bank cut its benchmark rate by 25 basis points. With that, the post-covid era of synchronized monetary tightening was effectively over.

In its place, central banks are carving their independent trajectories tailored to their respective national conditions. Rate calls are split along three lines. The ‘no rush to cut’ camp includes the US Federal Reserve, European Central Bank, Bank of England and the Reserve Bank of India: they have paused interest rate hikes, and are waiting for earlier hikes to work through the system before switching to cuts. A few countries, notably Switzerland and Brazil, have already started the rate easing cycle. And fewer still are hiking rates.

The splintering of interest rate decisions suddenly seems unusual. That’s because the world had become used to a unified central bank response in recent years. During the pandemic, most countries cut interest rates and provided fiscal support. This was swiftly reversed when a wave of global inflation sparked by the Ukraine war required steep rate hikes in 2022 and 2023. A similar round of co-ordinated easing had occurred in 2008 in response to the global financial crisis. But a quick look at past data reveals that synchronized monetary policy is the exception rather than the norm.

Domestic drivers

As inflation retreats from the highs of 2022, country-specific dynamics of growth and inflation will drive interest rate decisions. No central bank wants to cut too quickly and risk an inflation rebound, and all of them realize the importance of lower rates in reviving growth back to pre-pandemic levels. Yet trade-offs differ across economies.

For example, in Switzerland, inflation is below 2%, external demand is weakening and the Swiss franc has appreciated—all of which made a strong case to start cutting interest rates. On the other hand, the Bank of Japan raised rates in the belief that recently concluded wage hike agreements would end decades of deflation. Among emerging economies, Vietnam has been cutting rates since April 2023, and Brazil since August 2023, both with the aim of spurring growth. Mexico started easing only last month. India has opted to hold rates steady until inflation is sustainably within its tolerance limits.

Growth divergence

Non-synchronous monetary cycles lead to diverging growth, which means that faster-growing economies can support other nations by exporting demand. This was seen after the 2008 global financial crisis. Following a co-ordinated global monetary and fiscal easing, emerging economies, led by China, recovered quickly, while growth in advanced economies remained sluggish. As a result, the US and Europe were forced to keep rates low for much longer than most developing nations.

This decoupling between advanced and emerging economies led to a “two-speed recovery" in 2010 and 2011. China’s resource-intensive growth was key to stimulating output in commodity exporters such as Brazil and Australia; India and Indonesia were booming, and even sub-Saharan Africa bounced back to pre-crisis growth. A similar cycle could start now. Post-pandemic recovery in emerging economies has been slow, and China is not the powerhouse it used to be. But it is still possible for fast-growing emerging economies to collectively provide momentum to world growth.

Compounded tightening

For an emerging economy, synchronized rate tightening elsewhere creates three kinds of risks. First, rising US rates result in a weaker rupee, which feeds into inflation via costlier imports and dollar borrowing. Second, domestic financial markets become more volatile as international capital shifts back to advanced countries. Third, higher rates increase the risk of a global slowdown, which imperil India’s export growth. In response, emerging economies like India are forced to respond by tightening financial conditions more than they would otherwise.

Had synchronized policies continued, India would also have been subject to those risks—much more than it was during the last phase of synchronized rate hikes in 2004–2007, when India was less plugged into the world economy through trade and financial flows and hence remained insulated. That’s why a return to rate divergence is good news: it restores some independence to our monetary policy.

The author is an independent writer in economics and finance.