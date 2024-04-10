Central banks are marching to different beats again—and that’s good news

For example, in Switzerland, inflation is below 2%, external demand is weakening and the Swiss franc has appreciated—all of which made a strong case to start cutting interest rates. On the other hand, the Bank of Japan raised rates in the belief that recently concluded wage hike agreements would end decades of deflation. Among emerging economies, Vietnam has been cutting rates since April 2023, and Brazil since August 2023, both with the aim of spurring growth. Mexico started easing only last month. India has opted to hold rates steady until inflation is sustainably within its tolerance limits.