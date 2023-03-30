Central banks face an excruciating trade-off

America’s improvised rescue of all the depositors of Silicon Valley Bank and Signature Bank could also have a corrosive effect. Deposits above a cap of $250,000 per customer are not formally insured by the federal government. But nobody is sure which larger depositors would be bailed out if a bank failed. Jerome Powell, the chairman of the Fed, said on March 22nd that depositors “should assume" they are safe. The same day Janet Yellen, the treasury secretary, said expanding insurance to all depositors is not under consideration. Meanwhile, the Fed has lent $165bn through its newly generous lending schemes, which shield banks from the risks of holding long-dated securities.

