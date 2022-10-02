Central banks’ higher rates, bond sales clash with government needs

The Federal Reserve ended its purchases of Treasury securities only in March, two years after the start of the pandemic. It continued to buy mortgage debt through a housing boom last year. Some economists say that in hindsight, the Fed should have started to increase interest rates last year, at a time when President Biden was considering whether to reappoint Jerome Powell as chairman. Mr. Powell last December said reappointment had no influence on when the Fed decided to raise rates. The timing, he said, was driven by data on wages and inflation.