Central banks’ higher rates, bond sales clash with government needs
Some see Bank of England’s actions compromising inflation mission; central bankers say their goals aren’t in conflict
FRANKFURT :Central banks and governments are on a collision course.
For 15 years, central bankers around the world worked hand in glove with elected leaders to bolster economic growth and inflation.
Now, with inflation at multidecade highs, technocratic central bankers are driving up the cost of servicing mortgages and other debt, just as many governments spend heavily to absorb the blow of higher energy costs stemming from the war in Ukraine, and to meet new commitments, including defense.
If central banks continue to raise interest rates, they will raise the cost of servicing government debt and could put millions of people out of work. If they blink and keep interest rates low, investors, businesses and households could doubt their willingness to combat high prices, potentially entrenching a new era of high inflation.
So who will come out on top—governments or central banks? Central banks have generally vowed to restore low inflation at any cost; but some economists see some signs that they are deferring more to governments’ needs.
On Friday, Sept. 23, the U.K. government unveiled large energy subsidies and tax cuts without saying how they would be paid for. Investors, fearing the plan would fuel already-high inflation, sent bond yields higher and the British pound lower. Some expected Bank of England Gov. Andrew Bailey to respond by raising rates immediately, rather than at the next scheduled meeting on Nov. 3. He didn’t; instead, he said on Sept. 26 the bank would make a decision on interest rates in November. Two days later, amid a jump in bond yields, the bank pledged to buy more government debt, an announcement at odds with previously announced plans to reduce bondholdings.
Bank of England officials said debt purchases were aimed at countering dysfunction in the bond market that threatened financial stability, not to help the government borrow. Huw Pill, the bank’s chief economist, said it would likely respond to the government’s spending plans with “a significant and necessary monetary-policy response" at its next policy meeting in early November.
Still, the decision “gives the appearance of both the BOE flip-flopping on policy, as well as being willing to finance a rise in government debt," said Katharine Neiss, a former Bank of England economist who is now chief European economist at PGIM Fixed Income. “These optics raise concerns around central-bank independence, pushing down on sterling and up on inflation."
In June, eurozone financial markets turned choppy as the European Central Bank prepared to raise interest rates. ECB officials hastily convened an emergency meeting and unveiled a new program to buy the debt of embattled eurozone governments such as Italy’s—even as it proceeded to raise short-term borrowing costs to combat inflation that hit 10% in September, a record.
“I don’t remember an emergency ECB meeting being called to address unusually high inflation rates. You can see what the ECB’s priorities are," said Joerg Kraemer, chief economist at Commerzbank in Frankfurt.
The Federal Reserve ended its purchases of Treasury securities only in March, two years after the start of the pandemic. It continued to buy mortgage debt through a housing boom last year. Some economists say that in hindsight, the Fed should have started to increase interest rates last year, at a time when President Biden was considering whether to reappoint Jerome Powell as chairman. Mr. Powell last December said reappointment had no influence on when the Fed decided to raise rates. The timing, he said, was driven by data on wages and inflation.
Central banks around the world have varying degrees of statutory independence. Congress can in theory take back power from the Federal Reserve and the U.K. government can instruct its central bank on monetary policy. Nonetheless, governments starting in the 1990s moved to grant them de facto independence by assigning an inflation target. In the aftermath of the global financial crisis in 2008, that independence wasn’t really tested because low inflation and weak demand meant central banks and governments were aligned in wanting lower rates and more expansive fiscal policy to bolster spending.
Now, inflation is far above target in almost every advanced economy and central banks are raising rates in response, actions at odds with many governments that continue to borrow heavily.
“Central banks do have a mandate to combat inflation, but in practice it’s hard for them to do so at all costs," said Stefan Gerlach, a former deputy governor of Ireland’s central bank. “They may worry about the government’s ability to pay interest on the public debt if rates are too high, and the ability of households to service their mortgages."
Another issue: Central banks hold trillions of dollars of bonds and other assets acquired during recent crises, including the pandemic, paid for by issuing currency to the public and reserves to commercial banks. When rates were around zero, that resulted in large profits which they remitted to governments. As rates now rise and bond prices fall, they may instead report losses. “If you have profits, you can protect your independence. Losses weaken the position of the central bank," said Panicos Demetriades, a former ECB rate-setter and Cyprus central-bank governor.
Central banks’ defenders argue they can still make targeted interventions in line with their responsibility for financial stability without compromising their independence. For instance, the Bank of England and European Central Bank could offset the stimulative impact of targeted bond buying through sales of other assets, open-market operations, or by raising short-term interest rates more than otherwise planned. Bond investors haven’t built in higher expectations of inflation in response to the BOE’s recent actions.
Still, central bankers are caught between two fires. Even without explicitly considering governments’ needs, the Bank of England must weigh whether to raise rates aggressively on Nov. 3, which should help stabilize the pound but effectively punish homeowners, businesses and other borrowers for the government’s actions. If it doesn’t, the pound could fall, pushing inflation higher.
“This clash will show central-bank independence is much more limited than we thought. I’d be surprised if inflation doesn’t stay higher," Mr. Demetriades said.