Central banks’ interest-rate moves complicate companies’ hedging strategies5 min read . Updated: 25 Jul 2022, 04:49 PM IST
The strong dollar is leading businesses to review their currency exposures
Central banks’ diverging interest-rate moves are making it harder for U.S. companies to hedge against currency risks, as they create higher costs for some while benefiting others. The strong dollar is leading many businesses to closely review their hedging strategies, with some increasing the level of currency protections.