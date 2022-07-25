Central banks’ interest-rate moves complicate companies’ hedging strategies

Companies use forward contracts and options to reduce the risks stemming from currency fluctuations, which can dent the value of overseas earnings when converting them back into dollars. In a forward contract, the company agrees to buy dollars at a certain rate in the future, while in an option, it acquires the right to do so in exchange for a fee. Forwards are calculated taking into consideration interest rates and spot prices, while options pricing also depends on market volatility. On top comes a transaction fee that is charged by the bank.

