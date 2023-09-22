Central Banks Near Rate Peak, but Economic Toll Yet to Be Counted
SummaryThe economic cost of the battle against inflation is only beginning to emerge, but there are mounting signs that Europe could be among the hardest hit.
LONDON—Central banks around the world appear to be nearing the end of a series of interest rate rises, but the economic cost of the battle against inflation is only beginning to emerge, with mounting signs that Europe could be among the hardest hit.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more