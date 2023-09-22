Central Banks Near Rate Peak, but Economic Toll Yet to Be Counted

The global economy cooled in the three months through June and there are few signs of a rebound outside of the U.S. While China’s economy has slowed, Europe’s economy appears most at risk of an outright contraction. It had just about weathered the impact of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine on energy and food costs as the anniversary of the start of the war passed, but the added headwind of higher interest rates may have been one challenge too many.

