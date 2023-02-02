Central banks should stick to 'higher for longer' interest rate approach - IMF
The International Monetary Fund on Thursday made it clear that global central banks need to maintain higher bank rates for a longer time to beat the sticky inflation
Global central banks need to make clear to financial markets the probable need for interest rates to remain higher for longer in order to bring inflation sustainably back down to target and avoid a rebound in price pressures, the International Monetary Fund said on Thursday.
