This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Home / Economy / Central banks will tighten policy very cautiously, JPM AM says
Central banks will tighten policy very cautiously, JPM AM says
1 min read.06:53 PM ISTThe Wall Street Journal
Despite inflation, central banks will exercise extreme caution before taking their foot off the accelerator, says J.P. Morgan Asset Management, referring to central banks’ exit from asset purchases
Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio
Despite inflation, central banks will exercise extreme caution before taking their foot off the accelerator, says J.P.Morgan Asset Management, referring to central banks’ exit from asset purchases.
Despite inflation, central banks will exercise extreme caution before taking their foot off the accelerator, says J.P.Morgan Asset Management, referring to central banks’ exit from asset purchases.
“Monetary policy tightening will be gradual, announced well in advance and only in response to strong economic activity," chief EMEA market strategist Karen Ward and global market strategist Tilmann Galler say.
“Monetary policy tightening will be gradual, announced well in advance and only in response to strong economic activity," chief EMEA market strategist Karen Ward and global market strategist Tilmann Galler say.
“In other words, there will be strong ‘management’ of interest rates in all parts of the government bond yield curve," they add.
Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!