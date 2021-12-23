Central banks will tighten policy very cautiously, JPM AM says

Despite inflation, central banks will exercise extreme caution before taking their foot off the accelerator, says J.P. Morgan Asset Management, referring to central banks’ exit from asset purchases

Despite inflation, central banks will exercise extreme caution before taking their foot off the accelerator, says J.P.Morgan Asset Management, referring to central banks’ exit from asset purchases.

“Monetary policy tightening will be gradual, announced well in advance and only in response to strong economic activity," chief EMEA market strategist Karen Ward and global market strategist Tilmann Galler say.

“In other words, there will be strong ‘management’ of interest rates in all parts of the government bond yield curve," they add.