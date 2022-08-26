Home / Economy / Central Banks would do better if they focus only on Inflation: Raghuram Rajan
Central Banks would do better if they focus only on Inflation: Raghuram Rajan
2 min read.05:49 PM ISTLivemint( with inputs from Bloomberg )
Global central banks would do a better job of checking inflation by focusing on their core mandate, rather than trying to achieve multiple goals through monetary policy, according to former Indian central bank Governor Raghuram Rajan
Instead of working to achieve other issues through monetary policies, global central banks would have handled inflation better if they had focused more on their core mandate, said former RBI governor Raghuram Rajan at a conference of Central Bank governors in Wyoming, USA.
“They know how to bring down inflation once it exceeds a certain point. If you told them that is your job and focus on that and leave all this other stuff aside, it would make their job a lot easier."Rajan said in an interview with Bloomberg Television.
While speaking at the Federal Reserve's conference of Central bank governors, former RBI Governor Raghuram Rajan highlighted on the extra responsibilities that are burdened on central banks of several countries that they are asked to fulfill through their monetary policy.
According to him, the central banks won't be able to do much on issues like climate change and employment. Instead, direct policies can handle such issues in a much better way.
As rising inflation is breaking all records across the nation, makers of monetary policy from the USA to Australia have raised borrowing costs faster than expected. Policymakers ended up getting wrong in guessing the trajectory of inflation. The hawkish outlook on rates has fuelled fears of a recession.
“These are difficult times. You can maybe criticize them a little bit for being a little late on reacting to inflation, but it’s hard to say that they have got it completely wrong," said Raghuram Rajan at the Federal Reserve Bank of Kansas City’s annual gathering in Jackson Hole.
“It’s okay to assume may be it pauses after that to see how the economy is progressing, but you need a very serious recession by April for the Fed to start cutting," Rajan said.
Investors joined the conference with a hope to fathom the pace of future rate action from the Central bank governors who gathered in the conference in Wyoming.