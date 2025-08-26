In the works, a centralized portal on gram panchayats' financials
Summary
The Centre will launch SAMARTH Panchayat, a digital portal for rural local bodies to manage tax revenues, enhancing transparency and efficiency. It aims to provide a comprehensive database and assist governments in targeted policy interventions for grassroots development.
The Centre is set to launch a dedicated portal, SAMARTH Panchayat, to help the country's rural local bodies track and manage their tax and non-tax revenues and bring transparency and efficiency to local finance and targeted policy framing.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more
topics
Read Next Story