Centre hikes windfall tax on crude oil to ₹6,800/tonne
The Central government on April 3 announced an increase in the windfall tax on crude petroleum to ₹6,800 per tonne from ₹4,900 per tonne, effective from April 4. This tax hike comes in the form of a Special Additional Excise Duty (SAED) levied on domestic crude oil producers.