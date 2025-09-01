Centre pushes southern states to clear hurdles on ₹10,000 crore worth infra projects

New Delhi: The Centre has asked Karnataka, Kerala, and Telangana to resolve land, clearance, and coordination hurdles that have slowed progress on infrastructure projects worth more than ₹10,000 crore.

The push comes as New Delhi places infrastructure at the centre of its growth strategy, with southern India, home to some of India’s fastest-growing states, seen as pivotal to sustaining momentum.

The ministry of commerce and industry, in a statement on Monday, said state officials have outlined bottlenecks stalling railway, telecom, and industrial projects at a review meeting chaired by Amardeep Singh Bhatia, secretary in the department for promotion of industry and internal trade (DPIIT).

The session, convened under the Project Monitoring Group, brought together central ministries, state governments, and private developers to break deadlocks that have lingered for months.

In Karnataka, five projects worth ₹3,658 crore came under review, while Kerala presented two large schemes valued at ₹5,002 crore. Telangana highlighted six issues across three projects with an investment tally of ₹1,934 crore, the commerce ministry said.

Trivandrum–Kanyakumari railway line doubling project, a ₹3,785 crore undertaking that promises faster passenger and freight services between Kerala and Tamil Nadu, was among the most significant projects reviewed, it added.

The line, once completed, is expected to ease congestion on roads, strengthen regional trade and tourism, and serve as a backbone for logistics.

Telecom infrastructure was also in focus. Reliance Jio’s nationwide 5G and 4G expansion, critical to bridging digital divides in remote and border regions, but running into forest and wildlife clearance in Telangana, was also discussed in the review meeting.

“Once implemented, the initiative is expected to substantially improve digital connectivity nationwide, including in strategically sensitive and geographically remote areas, thereby advancing the Government’s vision of a digitally empowered India,” the ministry of commerce & industry said.

The DPIIT Secretary reaffirmed the government’s commitment to strengthening the institutional framework for project monitoring and urged authorities to take a proactive approach in resolving pending issues, the Ministry of Commerce & Industry added.

