Central govt employees likely to get 3-4% hike in DA ahead of Diwali: Report

Central government employees are anticipated to receive a significant Diwali bonus, as the government is expected to announce a 3% rise in Dearness Allowance (DA).

Published14 Oct 2024, 06:24 PM IST
The official announcement for DA is anticipated around the Diwali celebrations, scheduled for October 31, following the final decision in the upcoming Cabinet meeting.
Central government employees are likely to receive a substantial Diwali bonus, with the government expected to announce a 3% increase in Dearness Allowance (DA). The official announcement is anticipated around the Diwali celebrations, scheduled for October 31, following the final decision in the upcoming Cabinet meeting, as per a report by Hindustan Times.

Various media reports indicate that the central government is anticipated to make an announcement in October. However, no official details about the DA hike have been disclosed yet.

What is Dearness Allowance (DA)?

Dearness Allowance (DA) is a percentage of employees' basic salary designed to help mitigate the effects of inflation on their living expenses. This allowance is typically revised every six months to reflect fluctuations in the cost of living index.

Dearness Allowance (DA) is determined by the All India Consumer Price Index (AICPI), which monitors retail price fluctuations, and is updated twice annually. An increase in DA results in higher take-home pay for government employees, offering some relief as inflation continues to affect households.

Currently, the Dearness Allowance (DA) is at 50 per cent. However, if the government proceeds with this plan, the new rate could increase to 53 per cent starting July 1, 2024. This change is expected to benefit over a crore central government employees and pensioners, with employees also receiving arrears for July, August, and September.

Last year, the government announced an increase prior to the festive season. This year, the Himachal Pradesh government has surprised its employees with an early Diwali gift by implementing a 4 per cent DA hike just before Dussehra. This change is anticipated to benefit 180,000 employees and 170,000 pensioners in the state.

The Centre typically raises the dearness allowance (DA) and dearness relief for employees and pensioners twice a year, in January and July, with announcements generally occurring in early March and October.

 

 

      Popular in Economy

