Central govt may need to borrow additional 1.58 lakh crore to pay states

Should the borrowing materialize, it will be in addition to the over 12 trillion rupees budgeted this year to bridge the fiscal deficit gap. The RBI, has so far, been able to keep yields under check through its various moves such as ‘Operation Twist’ and the announcement of a one trillion-rupee bond purchase acquisition program for the current quarter. The benchmark 10-year yield is down 20 basis points to 5.97% this fiscal year.