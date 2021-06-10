Centralised vaccination a boost to economic revival: Icra

“Even as the second wave of Covid-19 infections in India has dampened the near-term outlook for the Indian economy, vaccine optimism has led global commodity prices to soar. ICRA continues to expect subdued domestic demand to constrain pricing power, squeezing margins in many sectors. With the CPI and WPI inflation expected to average 5.2% and 9.2%, respectively, ICRA expects the nominal GDP to expand by 15-16% in FY2022," the agency said.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}