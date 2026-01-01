The Centre is preparing to double down on public investment, planning to raise capital expenditure by about 7% to nearly ₹12 trillion in FY27, according to two people aware of the matter. The move signals that public investment will continue to play a central role in supporting growth as private capex remains uneven and global uncertainty persists.
Centre eyes ₹12 trillion capex in FY27 as private investment stays cautious
SummaryThe Centre plans to raise FY27 capital spending to ₹12 trillion, betting on infrastructure-led growth as private investment remains cautious amid global uncertainty.
