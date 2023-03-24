Centre announces hike in DA, MSP on jute prices and more; here are the details2 min read . Updated: 24 Mar 2023, 09:58 PM IST
The CCEA took the decision to increase the DA of Central government employees, extend subsidy on LPG cylinders under PMUY, and hike the MSP prices on jute.
Union Information and Broadcasting Minister Anurag Thakur on 24 march announced that the cabinet increased the dearness allowance and dearness relief by 4 per cent to 42 per cent to benefit 47.58 lakh central government employees and 69.76 lakh pensioners.
