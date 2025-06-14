Centre asks for measurable socio-economic benefits reports from highway development
The Centre told highway development agencies to prepare detailed impact assessments and outcome reports for all highway augmentation projects, including stretches under the Bharatmala Pariyojana Phase.
The Union government has tasked all highway development agencies with preparing detailed impact assessments and outcome reports for all highway augmentation projects, including stretches under the Bharatmala Pariyojana Phase, to map the measurable socio-economic benefits arising from any new or expansion projects.