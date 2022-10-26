Centre asks states to be strict in enforcing single-use plastic ban

CPCB chairman Tanmay Kumar said that despite the ban, the use of SUP items, specifically thin carry-bags continues unabated in the low-end section of the economy
The Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) has directed chief secretaries of all states to implement the ban on single-use plastic (SUP) that has proved to be ineffective since its introduction on 1 July.
In a communication to the states reviewed by Mint, CPCB chairman Tanmay Kumar said that despite the ban, the use of SUP items, specifically thin carry-bags continues unabated in the low-end section of the economy.
Kumar has directed for strict enforcement of the ban, with a focus on street vendors, vegetable markets and local markets, along with checks at borders and inspection of concerned industries during October-December.
The move come after Bhupender Yadav, Union minister of environment, forests and climate change held a meeting with senior officials and recommended strict enforcement of the ban. The proposed action plan includes enforcement in focus areas such as street vendors including flower sellers, vegetable markets, fish markets, local markets and wholesale markets such as Ghazipur, Azadpur and Okhla in Delhi NCR and identify industries engaged in manufacturing of thin carry-bags. Inter-state inspection at borders has also been planned to restrict transportation of SUP items.
Kumar has directed the inspecting teams to identify the suppliers and manufacturers of SUP items through backtracking. Inspection has been planned to be carried out for 4 days a month and could lead to challans and seizures.
State boards have the authority to enforce plastic waste management rules related to manufacture of SUP items.
Considering the sensitivity of the drive, states have been asked to provide all administrative support including police protection to inspection teams.
Globally, plastic pollution has emerged as a serious menace in the absence of streamlined focus on reuse, reduction and recycling of plastic waste.
According to a report by the ministry of housing and urban affairs, the global average of plastic per capita consumption is 28 kg and India has a per capita plastic consumption of 11 kg.
A CPCB report states that 3.5 million tonnes of plastic waste are generated in India annually. As per the report, dumping of plastic waste can deteriorate soil and underground water quality due to leaching of additives, colourants, stabilizers and fillers present in plastic products.
The environment ministry did to respond to emailed queries.
