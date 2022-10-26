Centre asks states to be strict in enforcing single-use plastic ban

The move come after Bhupender Yadav, Union minister of environment, forests and climate change held a meeting with senior officials and recommended strict enforcement of the ban. The proposed action plan includes enforcement in focus areas such as street vendors including flower sellers, vegetable markets, fish markets, local markets and wholesale markets such as Ghazipur, Azadpur and Okhla in Delhi NCR and identify industries engaged in manufacturing of thin carry-bags. Inter-state inspection at borders has also been planned to restrict transportation of SUP items.