Centre asks states to depute Muslim doctors on Haj pilgrimage duty2 min read . Updated: 28 Mar 2023, 11:12 PM IST
Every year several Indians visit the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA) for the holy Haj pilgrimage, with the allotted quota for India this year being 175,025 pilgrims.
NEW DELHI : The Union government has directed states/UTs and medical colleges to depute male and female Muslim doctors, dentists and paramedics working in government hospitals for monitoring the health of Haj Pilgrims.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×