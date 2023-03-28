Centre asks states to depute Muslim doctors on Haj pilgrimage duty

“This year, after due deliberations with the ministry of minority affairs, certain responsibilities have been assigned to this ministry. Therefore, the ministry of health seeks your support and cooperation to ensure a safe, hassle-free and seamless Haj pilgrimage within minimal health challenges. Apart from prior medical screening and examination of the pilgrims before they embark on the journey, pilgrims will also be provided healthcare in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia in health facilities along the pilgrimage route. These health facilities would be manned by doctors and paramedics working in the state/UT government health facilities, medical and dental colleges and in the institutes of the MoHFW. The period of deputation will be approx. 2-3 months tentatively from mid of May to mid of August 2023," Rajesh Bhushan, union health secretary communication in a letter to the states/UTs seen by Mint.