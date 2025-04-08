Centre to meet FY25 capital expenditure estimates despite slow H1
Summary
- While final figures are still being tallied, the Centre's capex could be between ₹10.2 trillion and ₹10.4 trillion for FY25, exceeding revised projections
New Delhi: The central government’s capital expenditure (capex) for fiscal year 2025 (FY25) is poised to meet—and even modestly exceed—the revised target of ₹10.2 trillion, supported by an accelerated deployment of funds in the latter half of the fiscal year, two people familiar with the matter told Mint.