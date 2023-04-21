Centre clarifies private sector, IN-SPACe role with Space Policy 20233 min read . Updated: 21 Apr 2023, 12:25 AM IST
- The policy formally laid down the regulations of privatizing space missions in India, and also denoted clear guidelines of operations for NewSpace India Limited (Nsil) — Isro’s commercial arm — and Indian National Space Promotion and Authorization Centre (IN-SPACe).
The Indian Space Research Organisation (Isro) on Thursday formally published the Space Policy 2023, two weeks after union minister of state (MoS) for space, science and technology, Jitendra Singh, announced that the Cabinet had approved it. The policy formally laid down the regulations of privatizing space missions in India, and also denoted clear guidelines of operations for NewSpace India Limited (Nsil) — Isro’s commercial arm — and Indian National Space Promotion and Authorization Centre (IN-SPACe).
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×