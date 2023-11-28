Economy
Centre clears partial terms of reference of 16th Finance Commission
Summary
- The cabinet meeting, however, did not decide on the constitution of the commission
New Delhi: The Union cabinet led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday approved partial terms of reference of the 16th Finance Commission to be set up shortly, according to a person informed about the development.
