Centre clears partial terms of reference of 16th Finance Commission

The Finance Commission’s terms of reference often become a subject of Centre-state friction. Some states usually remain unhappy about the extent of funds they stand to get, while the Centre remains under pressure to be equitable, while rewarding performance. At the same time, the Centre needs to be considerate to states that lag behind in prosperity given that low-income states also need to offer comparable services to citizens. Uttar Pradesh and Bihar had the highest share in the 15th Finance Commission’s award. Tax devolution is a major source of funds for states, used for spending on development, welfare, and priority-sector projects and schemes.

