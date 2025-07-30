Centre considering climate-friendly sectors as it looks to broaden capex in FY27
Senior finance ministry officials will meet their counterparts across key ministries to identify fresh investment opportunities to prioritize sectors that are both future-ready and growth-supportive.
New Delhi: The Union government is considering expanding the scope of its capital expenditure (capex) in FY27 beyond traditional infrastructure to include emerging, climate-friendly sectors such as renewable energy and green technologies, two people aware of the matter said.