Centre collects ₹13.73 trillion in net direct taxes so far this fiscal1 min read . Updated: 11 Mar 2023, 01:04 PM IST
- Refunds amounting to Rs.2.95 trillion have been issued so far this financial year. This is 59.44% higher than the refunds issued during the same period in the preceding year
New Delhi: The central government has collected ₹13.73 trillion in direct taxes after adjusting for refunds so far this financial year, the Central Board of Direct Taxe (CBDT) said on Saturday citing provisional figures up to 10 March.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×