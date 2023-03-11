New Delhi: The central government has collected ₹13.73 trillion in direct taxes after adjusting for refunds so far this financial year, the Central Board of Direct Taxe (CBDT) said on Saturday citing provisional figures up to 10 March.

At ₹13.73 trillion, direct tax collections are up 16.78% year-on-year and account for 96.67% of total budget estimates and 83.19% of total revised estimates of direct taxes for FY23, CBDT said.

Gross direct tax collections comprising receipts from corporate and personal income tax, prior to adjusting for refunds, stood at ₹16.68 trillion, rising 22.58% from the year ago period, CBDT said.

In terms of gross revenue collections, growth rate for corporate income tax is 18.08% while that for personal income tax (including securities transaction tax) is 27.57%.

After adjustment of refunds, net growth in corporate income tax collections is 13.62% and that in the case of personal income tax collections is 20.73%. When securities transaction tax receipts are included, net growth in personal income tax collection is 20.06%.

Refunds amounting to Rs.2.95 trillion have been issued so far this financial year. This is 59.44% higher than the refunds issued during the same period in the preceding year, CBDT said.