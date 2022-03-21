Centre committed to early fund release to states: Sitharaman

Sitharaman said that the centre has an interest in helping states to get funds in time. “I take it as my duty so that at least in these times when states are at the front-end getting their economy to revive and also to come out of the pandemic related setbacks, states need the money and I had personally supervised," she said. Sitharaman also said that the entire ₹1.59 trillion to be transferred to states in FY22 in lieu of GST compensation as was agreed in the GST Council has been transferred to states.

