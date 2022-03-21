Centre committed to early fund release to states: Sitharaman

Centre committed to early fund release to states: Sitharaman2 min read . 08:35 PM IST
- The minister said that it is in the central government’s interest to make available funds to states early on so that they are able to spend in time
NEW DELHI : The Central government is committed to early fiscal transfers to states under various heads and the transfers for FY22 has already been made, finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman said on Monday.
In her reply to a discussion in Rajya Sabha on the supplementary demands for grants for FY22, the minister said that it is in the central government’s interest to make available funds to states early on so that they are able to spend in time. The Rajya Sabha returned two Appropriation Bills endorsing additional spending for FY22 and FY19, already cleared by Lok Sabha.
Sitharaman said that the centre has an interest in helping states to get funds in time. “I take it as my duty so that at least in these times when states are at the front-end getting their economy to revive and also to come out of the pandemic related setbacks, states need the money and I had personally supervised," she said. Sitharaman also said that the entire ₹1.59 trillion to be transferred to states in FY22 in lieu of GST compensation as was agreed in the GST Council has been transferred to states.
Also, as far as devolution of states’ share of central government’s tax revenue is concerned, the entire sum of ₹7.45 trillion as projected in the revised estimate of FY22 has been released to enable states to spend in time, the minister said. No way is the devolution to states being held back by the Centre, the minister said.
In her reply, Sitharaman also clarified that the 8.1% return recommended by the Central Board of Trustees of the Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) for FY22 was still higher than various other saving schemes including the Sukanya Samriddhi Yojana (7.6%), senior citizen scheme (7.4%) public provident fund (7.1%), SBI’s highest rate given in certain portfolios such as 5-10 year fixed deposits (5.50%) and G-Sec average (6.28%).
Sitharaman explained that the rate reduction is in the context of today’s realities, yet it is still higher than the rate offered by other savings schemes. EPFO’s interest rate was 8.5% for FY21.
The minister also said that ₹5,000 crore has been proposed for recapitalisation of public sector insurance companies in the third batch of supplementary demands for grants, cleared by Rajya Sabha. “It is linked with improvements in certain performance indicators of these companies. This will help them to reduce their losses and improve the overall financial condition," Sitharaman said.
The minister also said that eligible holders of LIC policy will be entitled to subscribe to the insurer in its forthcoming initial public offer. There is reservation of upto 10% of the issue size for policy holders and also a discount on the offer price, the minister said.
The supplementary demands for grants entailed additional spending on fertilizer subsidy, labour and employment and rural development. The additional spending is made under the schemes meant for the common man," the minister said.
