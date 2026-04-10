Amid early signs of migrant labour movement back to their hometowns, the government is planning to shortly announce targeted steps, including subsidized community kitchens and assured cooking gas supply, to retain migrant workers in the country's key manufacturing hubs, two people in the know said. The proposal, discussed at a finance ministry-led meeting on 8 April, seeks to stabilize labour supply amid rising cost of living and fuel supply constraints due to the Iran war, and to prevent disruption to the vulnerable medium and small industries, they said.
Centre plans community kitchens to hold back migrant workers at MSME hubs
SummaryThe plan is to extend community kitchen services, already in operation in several states, to manufacturing clusters. It may also include setting up new community kitchens with the cooperation of state governments, as well as industry and social groups.
Amid early signs of migrant labour movement back to their hometowns, the government is planning to shortly announce targeted steps, including subsidized community kitchens and assured cooking gas supply, to retain migrant workers in the country's key manufacturing hubs, two people in the know said. The proposal, discussed at a finance ministry-led meeting on 8 April, seeks to stabilize labour supply amid rising cost of living and fuel supply constraints due to the Iran war, and to prevent disruption to the vulnerable medium and small industries, they said.
About the Authors
Harsh Kumar is a policy reporter at Mint (HT Media Group), where he covers the Ministry of Commerce and Industry along with key departments of the Ministry of Finance, including the Department of Economic Affairs (DEA) and the Department of Financial Services (DFS). With over five years of experience in business and economic journalism, he has developed strong expertise in tracking policy developments and their wider economic impact.<br><br>He has previously worked with Business Standard, Moneycontrol, and Outlook Money, where he reported extensively on banking, financial services, and the broader economy. Over the years, he has built a reputation for delivering accurate, insightful, and impactful stories, supported by a keen eye for detail and a consistent track record of breaking exclusive news.<br><br>An alumnus of Jamia Millia Islamia, Harsh closely follows regulatory changes and key economic trends shaping India’s financial and industrial landscape. His reporting aims to simplify complex policy issues for a wider audience while maintaining depth and credibility.<br><br>Outside of work, he enjoys tracking policy developments, finding scoops, and travelling, reflecting his curiosity about how economic decisions shape everyday life.
Dhirendra Kumar is a seasoned policy reporter with about 20 years of experience in deep, on-ground reporting across key economic and governance sectors. His work spans finance, public expenditure, disinvestment, public sector enterprises, textiles, trade, consumer affairs, and agriculture, with a strong focus on uncovering structural policy shifts and their real-world impact.<br><br>Kumar has been awarded the Chaudhary Charan Singh Award for Excellence in Journalism in Agricultural Research and Development, recognising his contribution to reporting on critical issues in the farm sector. He has also been a recipient of a fellowship in international trade from the National Press Foundation, which has further strengthened his coverage of global trade dynamics and their implications for India.<br><br>Kumar is known for breaking complex policy developments into clear, accessible stories. His reporting focuses on uncovering under-reported trends, explaining policy shifts, and helping readers stay informed about developments that shape India’s economic landscape.
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