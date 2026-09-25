Centre lowers FY27 borrowing estimate by ₹1.2 trillion, plans ₹7.86 trillion bond sales in H2

New Delhi: The government has lowered its estimated market borrowing for financial year 2027 (FY27) by nearly ₹1.2 trillion and it now plans to raise ₹7.86 trillion through dated government securities in the second half of the fiscal year, the finance ministry said on Friday.

The Centre now expects to borrow ₹15.995 trillion through dated securities during FY27, compared with ₹17.2 trillion estimated in the Union budget, according to its borrowing plan released in consultation with the Reserve Bank of India (RBI).

The borrowing requirement had already been revised down earlier this year. In March, the government lowered the gross borrowing requirement for FY27 to ₹16.09 trillion following government securities switch operations. The latest estimate is therefore about ₹9,500 crore lower than the figure indicated in March and ₹1.205 trillion below the original budget estimate.

Government securities switch operations involve buying back or exchanging short-term or near-maturity bonds and issuing longer-maturity securities instead to reduce the redemption pressure.

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Economists attributed the lower borrowing requirement to stronger tax receipts and higher non-tax revenue, saying the improved revenue position could reduce the government’s need to tap the bond market.

According to the monthly accounts released by the Controller General of Accounts (CGA) on 31 August, the Centre’s revenue receipts stood at ₹12.68 trillion during April–July, equivalent to 35.9% of the full-year budget estimate. Net tax revenue stood at ₹8.45 trillion, or 29.5% of the annual estimate, while non-tax revenue was ₹4.23 trillion, or 63.5% of the budget estimate.

“The lower borrowing forecast is on expected lines given the higher tax receipts collections till date as well as the asset monetisation realisation from the divestments, leading to higher non-debt capital receipts. The lower-than-budgeted borrowings will provide confidence on the achievability of the fiscal deficit targets and calm the bond yields that are currently under an upward pressure,” said Ranen Banerjee, partner and leader, economic advisory, PwC India.

“This may also allow more time for the MPC (RBI’s monetary policy committee) to wait and look at more incoming high frequency data and not go for a rate increase immediately in the upcoming meeting,” Banerjee said.

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Issuance calendar The lower borrowing estimate also comes as the Centre’s fiscal deficit remained below the year-ago level during the first four months of the fiscal year.

The deficit stood at ₹4.55 trillion, or 26.8% of the full-year target, at the end of July, compared with 29.9% in the corresponding period a year earlier, according to the CGA. The deficit, however, rose to 26.8% of the annual target in July from 18.2% at the end of June as expenditure continued to exceed receipts.

The Centre has budgeted a fiscal deficit of ₹16.96 trillion, or 4.3% of GDP, for FY27. The Budget has estimated net tax receipts at ₹28.67 trillion for the year.

Of the planned borrowing for the second half of the fiscal year (H2), ₹7.71 trillion will be raised through conventional government securities and ₹15,000 crore through sovereign green bonds. The borrowing will be conducted through 23 weekly auctions between October and March.

“The government appears to be leaning more heavily on the long bond in H2, with its share of issuance rising to 26.46% from 23% in H1. That’s a sizeable amount of supply for the long end to absorb, particularly at a time when global rates are hardly offering much comfort,” said Madhavi Arora, chief economist, Emkay Global Financial Services Ltd.

The government will spread the borrowing across securities with maturities ranging from three years to 50 years, with 10-year securities accounting for the largest share. Of the ₹7.86 trillion H2 borrowing, 26.3% will come from 10-year securities, followed by 15-year securities at 17.6% and five-year securities at 12.1%.

The issuance calendar provides for a broadly staggered maturity profile across the 23 auction weeks. The first auction week (28 September–2 October) will see ₹9,000 crore of three-year securities, ₹12,000 crore of seven-year securities, ₹9,000 crore of 30-year securities, and ₹3,000 crore of 30-year sovereign green bonds.

The largest individual auction is scheduled in the 10-year segment, with ₹34,000 crore planned in several auction weeks. The planned issuance in the 10-year segment rises to ₹35,000 crore in each January, February and March.

The 23rd and final auction week will be held from 1–5 March 2027, with ₹35,000 crore of 10-year securities scheduled to be issued.

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Green bonds and T-bills The Centre will issue ₹15,000 crore of sovereign green bonds in FY27 H2, spread across five auctions of ₹3,000 crore each. The green bond issuance is included within the ₹7.86 trillion H2 borrowing programme and does not represent additional borrowing.

The government has retained the option to accept additional subscriptions of up to ₹2,000 crore against each security through the greenshoe facility.

It will also continue to undertake switches and buybacks of existing government securities to smoothen its redemption profile. Under the announced calendar, switch auctions may be conducted on the third Monday of every month, or more frequently if required.

“The government also retains the flexibility to issue other instruments, including floating-rate bonds and inflation-indexed bonds, depending on its requirements, market conditions and other relevant factors,” the finance ministry said.

As per a finance ministry official, net market borrowings (market borrowings for fiscal deficit financing) is kept at the Budget level, implying that in spite of the incipient fiscal pressures the government is committed to the path of fiscal prudence laid out in the Budget.

“The focus on the long end will help us increase our weighted average maturity (WAM), which had fallen during H1. A longer WAM will help reduce the roll-over risk,” the official said, declining to be identified.

The government is managing its debt in a prudent manner by resorting to switches and is aiding the market by not adding any additional pressure, the official added.

The Centre’s lower borrowing programme could reduce the supply of fresh government securities that the market needs to absorb compared with the original budget plan. However, the impact on bond yields will also depend on inflation, RBI monetary policy, liquidity conditions and investor demand.

Separately, the government plans to borrow ₹23,000 crore a week through Treasury bills during the third quarter of FY27, covering 13 auction weeks.

The planned weekly issuance comprises ₹8,000 crore of 91-day T-bills, ₹8,000 crore of 182-day T-bills and ₹7,000 crore of 364-day T-bills.

Treasury bills are short-term instruments and are separate from the government’s planned ₹7.86 trillion H2 borrowing through dated securities.