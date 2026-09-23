Centre cuts import duty on edible oils to curb price rise

Ahead of the festive season, the government has cut basic customs duty (BCD) on crude and refined edible oils, a move expected to lower import costs for cooking oils and potentially provide some relief to consumers if the benefit is passed on through the supply chain.

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The Centre has reduced the BCD on crude soybean oil and crude palm oil to 5% from 10%, while the duty on their refined variants has been cut to 27.5% from 32.5%, according to a government notification issued late on Wednesday.

The duty reduction is sharper for sunflower oil. The BCD on crude sunflower oil has been reduced to nil from 10%, while that on refined sunflower oil has been cut to 22.5% from 32.5%.

The changes will take effect from Thursday, according to the notification issued by the finance ministry’s department of revenue. The government has made the changes by amending its earlier customs notification of 24 October 2025.

Festive season surge The move comes at a time when edible oil prices have risen sharply over the past year, adding to pressure on household budgets ahead of the festive season, with Navratri beginning on 11 October, followed by Dussehra on 20 October and Diwali on 8 November.

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According to data from the consumer affairs ministry, as of 23 September, retail prices of soybean oil stood at ₹166.87 per kg, up 14% from ₹146.44 per kg a year ago. Sunflower oil was at ₹194.26 a kg, up 19.5% from ₹162.56 a kg a year ago, while palm oil was at ₹153.89 a kg, up 16.3% from ₹132.28 per kg.

Mint reported on 13 August that rising edible oil prices were emerging as a fresh risk to India's inflation outlook, with prices up 12-15% over the past year on higher global prices, freight costs and rupee depreciation.

India’s heavy dependence on imports leaves domestic edible oil prices exposed to global price movements, freight costs and currency fluctuations. India imports nearly 60% of its edible oil consumption, with monthly imports typically ranging between 948,000 tonnes and 1.6 million tonnes. Imports jumped to 1.48 million tonnes in July from 1.1 million tonnes in June, an increase of about 35% month-on-month.

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The increase was driven primarily by palm and soybean oil. Palm oil imports rose 48% to 719,000 tonnes in July from 486,000 tonnes in June, while soybean oil imports increased 31% to 498,000 tonnes from 380,000 tonnes.

Global edible oil prices have remained firm, with the FAO Vegetable Oil Price Index rising for the third consecutive month in August. The index increased 0.6% month-on-month in August, following a 2% rise in July, and reached its highest level since June 2022.

India’s edible oil demand is around 26 million tonnes annually, while domestic production can supply only up to 40% of this requirement, making the domestic market particularly sensitive to changes in global prices and import costs.

According to Sudhakar Desai, president of the Indian Vegetable Oil Producers’ Association, lower import duties should improve the landed costs of imported edible oils, which can provide some reduction in consumer prices.

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“For the edible oil sector, the immediate priority is to ensure adequate availability across the country during the upcoming festival months, with higher household demand as well as increased requirements from the sweets, snacks, food service and HoReCa (hotel, restaurant and catering) segments,” said Desai.

However, at the consumer level, the impact of any duty reduction will depend on several factors beyond customs duties, including international commodity prices, freight costs, exchange rate movements, domestic availability and inventory levels. “While at an industry level, we remain focused on ensuring adequate availability, efficient distribution and stable supplies during the festive season,” Desai said. “A combination of timely imports, healthy inventories and supportive policy measures should help the market respond to seasonal demand while keeping affordability in focus at the same time supporting oilseed farmers.”

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About the Author Dhirendra Kumar Dhirendra Kumar is a seasoned policy reporter with about 20 years of experience in deep, on-ground reporting across key economic and governance sector...Read More ✕ Dhirendra Kumar Dhirendra Kumar is a seasoned policy reporter with about 20 years of experience in deep, on-ground reporting across key economic and governance sectors. His work spans finance, public expenditure, disinvestment, public sector enterprises, textiles, trade, consumer affairs, and agriculture, with a strong focus on uncovering structural policy shifts and their real-world impact.



Kumar has been awarded the Chaudhary Charan Singh Award for Excellence in Journalism in Agricultural Research and Development, recognising his contribution to reporting on critical issues in the farm sector. He has also been a recipient of a fellowship in international trade from the National Press Foundation, which has further strengthened his coverage of global trade dynamics and their implications for India.



Kumar is known for breaking complex policy developments into clear, accessible stories. His reporting focuses on uncovering under-reported trends, explaining policy shifts, and helping readers stay informed about developments that shape India’s economic landscape.