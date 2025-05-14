Centre eyes over ₹45,000 crore from divestment in FY26, bets on sale of IDBI Bank
Rhik Kundu 4 min read 14 May 2025, 05:40 AM IST
SummaryThe government hopes to generate ₹30,000–35,000 crore from the IDBI Bank stake sale, and ₹10,000–15,000 crore from minority stake sales in other listed PSUs
New Delhi: The Centre is eyeing receipts of more than ₹45,000 crore from divestment in the financial year 2025-26, with the bulk of it expected from the strategic sale of IDBI Bank Ltd, said two people aware of the matter.
