Centre expects this fiscal’s economic growth at 7%

Madan Sabnavis, chief economist at Bank of Baroda, said all sectors barring manufacturing, are expected to do well. “Manufacturing growth is 1.6%, which is in line with the low corporate profitability seen in the first half of FY23," he said. Sabnavis termed the construction growth of 9.1% over 11% growth in FY22 as “impressive", attributing it to the government’s infrastructure push as well as a partial revival in residential construction.