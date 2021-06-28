NEW DELHI: The Union government on Monday extended the wage subsidy scheme for nine more months via the Employees Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) to boost job creation at the lower end of the salary structure in formal jobs.

The move will also increase take home pay of new employees or those who are re-joining after being retrenched during covid-19 pandemic and also reduce employee cost of companies as the statutory EPF dues will be taken care by the government.

The scheme which was coming to an end for fresh enrolment by 30 June 2021 will now continue till 31 March 2022. Effectively, all employees with a maximum salary of ₹15000 per month who joined or will be joining between 1 Oct 2020 and 31 March 2022, shall get EPF subsidy from the government.

It means that the Centre will pay 24% of EPF dues—12% each by employees and employers of this category of workers. This will be applicable to all firms employing upto 1,000 workers.

Companies where the headcount is more than 1,000, the government will pay 12% share of the employees only.

This decision will cover nearly 95% of all the employers and could boost job creation at a time when unemployment is high and millions of people have lost their jobs. Many more have seen a reduction in income.

Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman said ₹22,500 crore was allocated for the scheme in 2020 when it was first announced with an enrolment timeline of until 30 June. As of 18 June 2021, 2.14 million workers have benefited from the scheme.

