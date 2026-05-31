Subscribe
Wall Street Journal at flat 1500 offSubscribe@3499

Govt to help 150,000 farmers access machinery, curb stubble burning

Dhirendra KumarVijay C Roy
3 min read31 May 2026, 06:34 PM IST
A key objective is reducing stubble burning through wider adoption of crop residue management machinery.
A key objective is reducing stubble burning through wider adoption of crop residue management machinery.
Summary

The government aims to support 150,000 small farmers with 8,550 crore for farm equipment access, promoting mechanisation and reducing stubble burning through the establishment of custom hiring centres, enhancing productivity and resource efficiency in agriculture.

Gift this article

New Delhi: The government has earmarked 8,550 crore in financial assistance this fiscal to help 150,000 small and marginal farmers access farm equipment, as it seeks to boost agricultural mechanisation and curb stubble burning through improved crop residue management.

New Delhi: The government has earmarked 8,550 crore in financial assistance this fiscal to help 150,000 small and marginal farmers access farm equipment, as it seeks to boost agricultural mechanisation and curb stubble burning through improved crop residue management.

Under the Sub-Mission on Agricultural Mechanisation (SMAM), including its crop residue management (CRM) component, the government will also support the establishment of 5,000 custom hiring centres and hi-tech hubs, two government officials aware of the matter said, citing the targets set by the finance ministry's department of expenditure for the agriculture ministry. Custom hiring centres and hi-tech hubs are facilities where farmers can rent machinery at affordable rates instead of purchasing costly equipment outright.

Under the Sub-Mission on Agricultural Mechanisation (SMAM), including its crop residue management (CRM) component, the government will also support the establishment of 5,000 custom hiring centres and hi-tech hubs, two government officials aware of the matter said, citing the targets set by the finance ministry's department of expenditure for the agriculture ministry. Custom hiring centres and hi-tech hubs are facilities where farmers can rent machinery at affordable rates instead of purchasing costly equipment outright.

Stubble control

The targets form part of the Centre's broader strategy to reduce stubble-burning incidents in key agricultural states by promoting mechanised residue management and improving access to farm machinery.

Also Read | Farmer unions worry ban on loose diesel sale will hurt Apr harvest

“The department of expenditure has linked the scheme's performance to measurable outcomes, including wider adoption of mechanised farming practices and a reduction in stubble-burning incidents,” said the first of the two officials cited earlier, both of whom spoke on the condition of anonymity.

The scheme is particularly aimed at small and marginal farmers who often find it difficult to invest in expensive equipment such as happy seeders, super seeders, balers and mulchers. The expenses will be met through the Rashtriya Krishi Vikas Yojana (RKVY), for which the government has earmarked an outlay of 8,550 crore for FY27, higher than the revised estimate of 7,000 crore for FY26.

Queries sent on Friday to the secretaries of the department of expenditure and the department of agriculture, as well as to the spokespersons of the finance and agriculture ministries remained unanswered.

India has around 146.45 million operational agricultural holdings, according to the Agriculture Census 2015-16. Of these, nearly 126 million, or about 86% of the total, belong to small and marginal farmers with landholdings below two hectares.

India has around 141 million hectares of net sown area and nearly 180 million hectares of agricultural land, making it one of the world's largest farming economies.

Also Read | How farmer-run companies are finding their edge

"Under the scheme, support will be provided for modern farm equipment, including agricultural drones, laser land levellers, precision seed drills, paddy transplanters, combine harvesters and crop residue management machinery such as happy seeders and balers," said the second official.

Agricultural economists said that wider access to modern farm machinery could play an important role in improving productivity and lowering cultivation costs, particularly for small and marginal farmers who often lack the resources to invest in equipment on their own.

“Greater investment in modern farm equipment can help improve productivity, reduce cultivation costs and enhance resource-use efficiency. The focus should be on making modern machinery affordable and accessible to small and marginal farmers, who often face barriers to adoption due to high upfront costs," said Rakesh Arrawatia, professor at the Institute of Rural Management Anand (IRMA) and dean, School of Cooperative Banking and Finance.

Industry demand

Industry representatives said that the allocation would help accelerate mechanisation, although India continues to lag behind developed economies in the use of farm machinery and requires sustained policy support to bridge the gap.

"The government should further strengthen budgetary support for farm mechanisation, as mechanisation levels in India continue to lag behind those in developed economies. This is particularly important in the context of growing labour shortages in the agricultural sector," said Upkar Singh Ahuja, president of the Chamber of Industrial and Commercial Undertakings (CICU) and a farm machinery manufacturer.

Also Read | India’s state-wise farm roadmap shift: What it means and will it work?

Farmer groups, however, said that while the scheme could improve access to machinery, its coverage remains limited relative to the country's vast farming population and requires stronger monitoring to ensure that the support reaches the intended beneficiaries.

"Agriculture has become increasingly machine-intensive, making subsidies and financial support essential for wider adoption of farm mechanisation. However, the current target is too small compared to the vast number of farmers in the country,” said Dharmendra Malik, national spokesperson, Bharatiya Kisan Union (Arajnaitik).

"There should be stricter monitoring to ensure that subsidised machinery benefits the intended farmers rather than being controlled by a select few who earn rental income from other farmers. In addition, small and marginal farmers need greater access to 35–40 HP (horsepower) tractors and other small farm equipment under the subsidy scheme to improve its reach and effectiveness," said Malik.

Gift this article

Topics

Meet the Author

Dhirendra Kumar

Dhirendra Kumar is a seasoned policy reporter with about 20 years of experience in deep, on-ground rRead more

eporting across key economic and governance sectors. His work spans finance, public expenditure, disinvestment, public sector enterprises, textiles, trade, consumer affairs, and agriculture, with a strong focus on uncovering structural policy shifts and their real-world impact.<br><br>Kumar has been awarded the Chaudhary Charan Singh Award for Excellence in Journalism in Agricultural Research and Development, recognising his contribution to reporting on critical issues in the farm sector. He has also been a recipient of a fellowship in international trade from the National Press Foundation, which has further strengthened his coverage of global trade dynamics and their implications for India.<br><br>Kumar is known for breaking complex policy developments into clear, accessible stories. His reporting focuses on uncovering under-reported trends, explaining policy shifts, and helping readers stay informed about developments that shape India’s economic landscape.

Read Less
Vijay C Roy

Vijay C. Roy is a journalist with over 21 years of experience covering various news beats across difRead more

ferent organisations such as Business Standard and The Tribune. In the past, he has covered beats such as finance, auto, MSME, commodities, FMCG, pharmaceutical, agriculture, IT/ITES, infrastructure and start-ups. He joined Mint in February 2025, and covers agriculture, food processing, fertilizers, environment and climate change, bringing over two decades of experience reporting on farm policy, food inflation, crop trade, and rural livelihoods.<br><br>Vijay’s areas of reporting include food security and climate change policies, focusing on their impact on different stakeholders and their implications. His expertise lies in simplifying complex agri-economic issues such as edible oil import dependence, cotton and wheat trends, fertiliser subsidies, and climate-related risks. He has covered key developments including global supply disruptions and evolving trade policies, offering both macroeconomic perspective and field-level context. Known for his credible and balanced reporting, he follows a rigorous, fact-based approach that prioritises accuracy and context. He is driven by a commitment to public interest, aiming to make critical agricultural and economic issues accessible while contributing to informed policy and industry discussions.

Read Less
Catch all the Business News , Economy news , Breaking News Events andLatest News Updates on Live Mint. Download TheMint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
HomeEconomyGovt to help 150,000 farmers access machinery, curb stubble burning

Govt to help 150,000 farmers access machinery, curb stubble burning

Dhirendra KumarVijay C Roy
3 min read31 May 2026, 06:34 PM IST
A key objective is reducing stubble burning through wider adoption of crop residue management machinery.
A key objective is reducing stubble burning through wider adoption of crop residue management machinery.
Summary

The government aims to support 150,000 small farmers with 8,550 crore for farm equipment access, promoting mechanisation and reducing stubble burning through the establishment of custom hiring centres, enhancing productivity and resource efficiency in agriculture.

Gift this article

New Delhi: The government has earmarked 8,550 crore in financial assistance this fiscal to help 150,000 small and marginal farmers access farm equipment, as it seeks to boost agricultural mechanisation and curb stubble burning through improved crop residue management.

New Delhi: The government has earmarked 8,550 crore in financial assistance this fiscal to help 150,000 small and marginal farmers access farm equipment, as it seeks to boost agricultural mechanisation and curb stubble burning through improved crop residue management.

Under the Sub-Mission on Agricultural Mechanisation (SMAM), including its crop residue management (CRM) component, the government will also support the establishment of 5,000 custom hiring centres and hi-tech hubs, two government officials aware of the matter said, citing the targets set by the finance ministry's department of expenditure for the agriculture ministry. Custom hiring centres and hi-tech hubs are facilities where farmers can rent machinery at affordable rates instead of purchasing costly equipment outright.

Under the Sub-Mission on Agricultural Mechanisation (SMAM), including its crop residue management (CRM) component, the government will also support the establishment of 5,000 custom hiring centres and hi-tech hubs, two government officials aware of the matter said, citing the targets set by the finance ministry's department of expenditure for the agriculture ministry. Custom hiring centres and hi-tech hubs are facilities where farmers can rent machinery at affordable rates instead of purchasing costly equipment outright.

Stubble control

The targets form part of the Centre's broader strategy to reduce stubble-burning incidents in key agricultural states by promoting mechanised residue management and improving access to farm machinery.

Also Read | Farmer unions worry ban on loose diesel sale will hurt Apr harvest

“The department of expenditure has linked the scheme's performance to measurable outcomes, including wider adoption of mechanised farming practices and a reduction in stubble-burning incidents,” said the first of the two officials cited earlier, both of whom spoke on the condition of anonymity.

The scheme is particularly aimed at small and marginal farmers who often find it difficult to invest in expensive equipment such as happy seeders, super seeders, balers and mulchers. The expenses will be met through the Rashtriya Krishi Vikas Yojana (RKVY), for which the government has earmarked an outlay of 8,550 crore for FY27, higher than the revised estimate of 7,000 crore for FY26.

Queries sent on Friday to the secretaries of the department of expenditure and the department of agriculture, as well as to the spokespersons of the finance and agriculture ministries remained unanswered.

India has around 146.45 million operational agricultural holdings, according to the Agriculture Census 2015-16. Of these, nearly 126 million, or about 86% of the total, belong to small and marginal farmers with landholdings below two hectares.

India has around 141 million hectares of net sown area and nearly 180 million hectares of agricultural land, making it one of the world's largest farming economies.

Also Read | How farmer-run companies are finding their edge

"Under the scheme, support will be provided for modern farm equipment, including agricultural drones, laser land levellers, precision seed drills, paddy transplanters, combine harvesters and crop residue management machinery such as happy seeders and balers," said the second official.

Agricultural economists said that wider access to modern farm machinery could play an important role in improving productivity and lowering cultivation costs, particularly for small and marginal farmers who often lack the resources to invest in equipment on their own.

“Greater investment in modern farm equipment can help improve productivity, reduce cultivation costs and enhance resource-use efficiency. The focus should be on making modern machinery affordable and accessible to small and marginal farmers, who often face barriers to adoption due to high upfront costs," said Rakesh Arrawatia, professor at the Institute of Rural Management Anand (IRMA) and dean, School of Cooperative Banking and Finance.

Industry demand

Industry representatives said that the allocation would help accelerate mechanisation, although India continues to lag behind developed economies in the use of farm machinery and requires sustained policy support to bridge the gap.

"The government should further strengthen budgetary support for farm mechanisation, as mechanisation levels in India continue to lag behind those in developed economies. This is particularly important in the context of growing labour shortages in the agricultural sector," said Upkar Singh Ahuja, president of the Chamber of Industrial and Commercial Undertakings (CICU) and a farm machinery manufacturer.

Also Read | India’s state-wise farm roadmap shift: What it means and will it work?

Farmer groups, however, said that while the scheme could improve access to machinery, its coverage remains limited relative to the country's vast farming population and requires stronger monitoring to ensure that the support reaches the intended beneficiaries.

"Agriculture has become increasingly machine-intensive, making subsidies and financial support essential for wider adoption of farm mechanisation. However, the current target is too small compared to the vast number of farmers in the country,” said Dharmendra Malik, national spokesperson, Bharatiya Kisan Union (Arajnaitik).

"There should be stricter monitoring to ensure that subsidised machinery benefits the intended farmers rather than being controlled by a select few who earn rental income from other farmers. In addition, small and marginal farmers need greater access to 35–40 HP (horsepower) tractors and other small farm equipment under the subsidy scheme to improve its reach and effectiveness," said Malik.

Gift this article

Topics

Meet the Author

Dhirendra Kumar

Dhirendra Kumar is a seasoned policy reporter with about 20 years of experience in deep, on-ground rRead more

eporting across key economic and governance sectors. His work spans finance, public expenditure, disinvestment, public sector enterprises, textiles, trade, consumer affairs, and agriculture, with a strong focus on uncovering structural policy shifts and their real-world impact.<br><br>Kumar has been awarded the Chaudhary Charan Singh Award for Excellence in Journalism in Agricultural Research and Development, recognising his contribution to reporting on critical issues in the farm sector. He has also been a recipient of a fellowship in international trade from the National Press Foundation, which has further strengthened his coverage of global trade dynamics and their implications for India.<br><br>Kumar is known for breaking complex policy developments into clear, accessible stories. His reporting focuses on uncovering under-reported trends, explaining policy shifts, and helping readers stay informed about developments that shape India’s economic landscape.

Read Less
Vijay C Roy

Vijay C. Roy is a journalist with over 21 years of experience covering various news beats across difRead more

ferent organisations such as Business Standard and The Tribune. In the past, he has covered beats such as finance, auto, MSME, commodities, FMCG, pharmaceutical, agriculture, IT/ITES, infrastructure and start-ups. He joined Mint in February 2025, and covers agriculture, food processing, fertilizers, environment and climate change, bringing over two decades of experience reporting on farm policy, food inflation, crop trade, and rural livelihoods.<br><br>Vijay’s areas of reporting include food security and climate change policies, focusing on their impact on different stakeholders and their implications. His expertise lies in simplifying complex agri-economic issues such as edible oil import dependence, cotton and wheat trends, fertiliser subsidies, and climate-related risks. He has covered key developments including global supply disruptions and evolving trade policies, offering both macroeconomic perspective and field-level context. Known for his credible and balanced reporting, he follows a rigorous, fact-based approach that prioritises accuracy and context. He is driven by a commitment to public interest, aiming to make critical agricultural and economic issues accessible while contributing to informed policy and industry discussions.

Read Less
Catch all the Business News , Economy news , Breaking News Events andLatest News Updates on Live Mint. Download TheMint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
HomeEconomyGovt to help 150,000 farmers access machinery, curb stubble burning
Read Next Story
OPEN IN APP