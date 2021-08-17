Centre gets revenue boost in first quarter, capex drive yet to materialize

It received a boost from the Reserve Bank of India, via a special dividend of ₹99,122 crore. As a result, it has nearly met its annual dividend target in the first quarter itself. But collections from disinvestment are next to none. Last week, the government said it would meet its 2021-22 targets (). But the two main privatisations carried forward from last year, Air India and BPCL, have been under process since 2018 and November 2020, respectively. Even the big addition this year, stake sale in Life Insurance Corporation, is under process.