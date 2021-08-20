Centre gives extra time for re-export of precious metals imported duty-free

The nominated agencies are Metals and Minerals Trading Corporation Ltd (MMTC), Handicraft and Handloom Export Corp. (HHEC), State Trading Corp. (STC), Project and Equipment Corp. of India Ltd (PEC) and any agency authorised by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), as per the foreign trade policy. It allows the import of gold, silver and platinum duty-free with the condition that these are to be used as inputs for export production.