Centre plans to leverage high productivity in northeastern states to boost output of pulses, ease food inflation
Dhirendra Kumar 5 min read 30 May 2025, 04:32 PM IST
Summary
The Indian government is launching a programme to increase pulse production in the northeast, which currently contributes less than 2% of the country's total area. The initiative aims to lower prices and improve food security amid rising imports and inflation.
New Delhi: The government is turning to the northeast to help remedy a shortfall in the production of pulses and thereby tame food inflation.
