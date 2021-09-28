Centre hikes income limit of disabled dependents for family pension1 min read . Updated: 28 Sep 2021, 03:50 PM IST
- The financial benefit in such cases of disabled people will accrue with effect from 08 February, 2021
|
Listen to this article
The ministry of defence and union government has decided to increase the income limit of disabled dependents for family pension to children/siblings suffering from mental or physical disability .
Accordingly, such child/sibling will be eligible for family pension for life, if his/her overall income from sources other than family pension remains less than the entitled family pension at ordinary rate i.e 30% of the last pay drawn by the deceased government servant/pensioner concerned plus the dearness relief admissible, the government said in a release.
The financial benefit in such cases will accrue with effect from 08 February, 2021. Presently, the disabled child/sibling is eligible for family pension if overall monthly income of disabled child/sibling from sources other than family pension is not more than ₹9,000, along with dearness relief.
Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!