The ministry of defence and union government has decided to increase the income limit of disabled dependents for family pension to children/siblings suffering from mental or physical disability .

Accordingly, such child/sibling will be eligible for family pension for life, if his/her overall income from sources other than family pension remains less than the entitled family pension at ordinary rate i.e 30% of the last pay drawn by the deceased government servant/pensioner concerned plus the dearness relief admissible, the government said in a release.

The financial benefit in such cases will accrue with effect from 08 February, 2021. Presently, the disabled child/sibling is eligible for family pension if overall monthly income of disabled child/sibling from sources other than family pension is not more than ₹9,000, along with dearness relief.

