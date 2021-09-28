Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home >Economy >Centre hikes income limit of disabled dependents for family pension

Centre hikes income limit of disabled dependents for family pension

The ministry of defence said, presently, the disabled child/sibling is eligible for family pension if overall monthly income of disabled child/sibling from sources other than family pension is not more than 9,000
1 min read . 03:50 PM IST Livemint

  • The financial benefit in such cases of disabled people will accrue with effect from 08 February, 2021

The ministry of defence and union government has decided to increase the income limit of disabled dependents for family pension to children/siblings suffering from mental or physical disability .

Accordingly, such child/sibling will be eligible for family pension for life, if his/her overall income from sources other than family pension remains less than the entitled family pension at ordinary rate i.e 30% of the last pay drawn by the deceased government servant/pensioner concerned plus the dearness relief admissible, the government said in a release.

The financial benefit in such cases will accrue with effect from 08 February, 2021. Presently, the disabled child/sibling is eligible for family pension if overall monthly income of disabled child/sibling from sources other than family pension is not more than 9,000, along with dearness relief.

