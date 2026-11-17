Centre has increased the export duty on diesel to ₹14 per litre and on aviation turbine fuel (ATF) to ₹12.5 per litre.

This marks the second time export levies have been raised in less than three weeks, as the government continues its fortnightly review of duties on petroleum products amid ongoing geopolitical instability.

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Revised rates for diesel and ATF According to notifications issued by the Finance Ministry, the special additional excise duty (SAED) on diesel exports was hiked from ₹11.5 to ₹14 per litre. Simultaneously, the levy on ATF was increased from ₹11 to ₹12.5 per litre.

However, the export duty on petrol remains untouched. Both the SAED and the Road and Infrastructure Cess (RIC) on petrol exports continue at zero.

The newly revised rates officially came into effect on November 16.

This follows the previous revision on October 31, when the government raised the diesel export levy from ₹8.5 to ₹11.5 per litre and the ATF duty from ₹10.5 to ₹11 per litre, while completely scrapping a ₹2.5 per litre levy on petrol exports.

Ensuring domestic supply The government first introduced export levies on petrol, diesel, and ATF on 27 March 2026. The move was designed to discourage exports and ensure the domestic availability of petroleum products against the backdrop of the escalating crisis in West Asia.

These rates are subject to a fortnightly review mechanism. The adjustments are determined based on the average international prices of crude oil, petrol, diesel, and ATF during the period following the previous review.

This allows the Centre to remain agile, adjusting export levies in response to volatile international fuel prices while prioritising the domestic market.

The government clarified that these latest changes apply exclusively to exports. There is no change to the existing excise duty rates on petrol and diesel cleared for domestic consumption.

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India's dependence on oil supplies India remains significantly exposed to disruptions in West Asia, given its dependence on the region for crude oil supplies. Before the conflict began, nearly half of the country's crude oil imports passed through the Strait of Hormuz, a key shipping route connecting the Persian Gulf to international markets.

Disruptions to commercial shipping through the Strait forced India to diversify its crude oil sources while managing additional supply risks.

While West Asia has historically supplied the bulk of India's crude, Russia’s share expanded significantly during the conflict. Between March and June 2026, Russia accounted for 39% of India’s crude imports, up from 32% in the year-ago period, according to an earlier Mint report.

Supplies from Saudi Arabia were disrupted as the key shipping route from the Gulf, the Strait of Hormuz, was shut. Further, Iraq's share, a key supplier to India, declined sharply from 18% to 3%.

Meanwhile, the share of several countries in India’s crude import basket increased, notably Iran and Venezuela, with a tacit nod from the US allowing India to increase crude purchases.